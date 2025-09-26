Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Clemson product will miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury in Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Vikings. Terrell will get extra time to rest by sitting out in Week 4, as the Falcons have a Week 5 bye. Expect Natrone Brooks and Clark Phillips to see increased reps as outside corners while Terrell is sidelined Sunday.