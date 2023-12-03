Terrell has a concussion and is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The cornerback took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets running back Breece Hall earlier in the first half. Terrell made one tackle before exiting. Dee Alford is the next man up on the depth chart.
