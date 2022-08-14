Terrell recorded one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions.
Terrell, along with the majority of the defensive starters, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Lions touchdown. Nevertheless, the 2020 first-round pick is coming off back-to-back strong campaigns and figures to be a top-tier IDP option at cornerback in 2022. Atlanta's secondary as a whole will look to improve upon last year's performance after signing veteran cornerback Casey Hayward in free agency.
