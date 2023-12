Terrell (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The All-Pro cornerback seems to be trending in the right direction to play this weekend, as he went from logging a limited practice session Thursday to a full workload Friday. Nonetheless, Terrell must clear concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday, and if he's unable to do so, Dee Alford and Clark Phillips would likely see more work in the Falcons' secondary.