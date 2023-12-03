Terrell is questionable to return Sunday against the Jets after suffering a possible head injury, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
The cornerback took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets running back Breece Hall, fell to the field and had to be helped by trainers. Terrell did manage to walk off under his own power. The fourth-year pro made a tackle before exiting.
More News
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Receives fifth-year option•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Will return to action in Week 11•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Still dealing with hamstring issue•