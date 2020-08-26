Terrell is "looking and playing like a No. 1 corner" in training camp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Results certainly have potential to change once the bright lights come on Week 1, but Terrell is so far bringing a newfound confidence to the Falcons' cornerback group. He did struggle mightily in coverage against Ja'Marr Chase during Clemson's national title loss to LSU in January, but otherwise Terrell helped lead the Tigers to a 29-1 record across two years as a starter, while establishing himself as one of the premier defensive backs in the nation. Terrell must, of course, prove his abilities during the regular season for Atlanta's first-round investment to become a profitable one, but it is at least encouraging that he is holding his own against receivers of Julio Jones' and Calvin Ridley's caliber in practice.