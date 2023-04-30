Atlanta picked up the fifth-year option on Terrell's rookie contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Terrell is now locked into Atlanta's secondary through the 2024 campaign. The 2020 first-round pick has been the Falcons' top cornerback since joining the team, posting 202 tackles, 32 pass defenses, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL campaigns.
