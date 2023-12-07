Terrell (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.
Terrell sustained a concussion early in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets. He was unable to return to the game and registered one tackle while playing three defensive snaps. Terrell will continue to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Week 14 against the Buccaneers.
