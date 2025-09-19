Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Terrell (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Terrell sustained a hamstring injury in Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Vikings and was unable to practice throughout the week, so it's no surprise that he'll be unavailable Sunday. The Clemson product has established himself as of the NFL's best cornerbacks, recording 66 total tackles and six passes defended, including two interceptions, across 17 games in 2024. In his stead, Dee Alford is expected to start opposite Mike Hughes as part of the Falcons' top outside corner duo.