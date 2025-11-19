default-cbs-image
Terrell recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss versus the Panthers.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw for a franchise record 448 yards in Week 11, but Terrell seemed to mostly hold his own, and he still hasn't had a touchdown thrown against him this season. His prowess in coverage means opposing offenses often avoid throwing to his side of the field, keeping him from IDP relevancy in most formats.

