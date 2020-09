Terrell has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after his test from Friday came back positive, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This explains Terrell's absence from Saturday's walkthrough. He becomes the first NFL player to miss a game because of COVID-19. He was on the field for all 82 defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Cowboys, so the team will have to look at some other options in the secondary as a result.