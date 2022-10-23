Terrell (hamstring) will not return Sunday against the Bengals, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Terrell was helped off the field by trainers after suffering the injury to his right leg. In his absence, Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong are manning the corner spots.
