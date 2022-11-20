Terrell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell will return to action against Chicago after missing Atlanta's previous three games due to a hamstring issue. The 2020 first-round pick should reclaim his usual starting spot in the Falcons' secondary. Across seven appearances, Terrell has totaled 29 tackles, five pass defenses and one fumble recovery.