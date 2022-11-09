Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Terrell will miss a third straight game to a hamstring injury. Cornell Armstrong and Darren Hall were Atlanta's top two corners in Week 9, while Isaiah Oliver and Dee Alford garnered secondary roles, but Rashad Fenton, who was traded by the Chiefs to the Falcons ahead of the deadline, could also carve out a role with his new team before too long.