Terrell (reserve/COVID-19 list) will not be active for Monday night's game against the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2020 No. 16 overall draft pick has remained out since first testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, and he'll now miss his second consecutive outing. Atlanta will also be without veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) for a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, leaving Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson as the top three available CBs for the Falcons' bottom-three pass defense (350.3 yards allowed per game).