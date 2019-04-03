Gettis signed a contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gettis played in three games and made one start for the Giants last season and the 30-year-old now joins a Falcons team that already signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown this offseason. He's not a lock to make the final 53-man roster, but Gettis should be a favorite to earn one of the primary depth roles along the interior of the offensive line.

