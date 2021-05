The Falcons selected Ogundeji in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Another Notre Dame defender comes off the board with Ogundeji heading to Atlanta. Ogundeji is a toolsy edge rusher with long arms (35.5-inch arms) that gets after the passer. He had 7.0 sacks in 12 games as a redshirt senior in 2020 and, despite his draft capital, could work his way into a role at defensive end as a rookie.