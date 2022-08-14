Ogundeji played seven snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions.

Ogundeji was listed as the starting outside linebacker opposite of Lorenzo Carter and, along with the rest of the starters, played just one defensive series. The 2021 fifth-round pick appeared in 17 games as a rookie and registered 33 tackles and one sack. However, with Dante Fowler gone, Ogundeji appears to have a good shot at opening the 2022 season with an increased role along Atlanta's defensive front.