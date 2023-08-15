The Falcons have placed Ogundeji (foot) on injured reserve, Terrin Waack of the Falcons official website reports.

Ogundeji was carted off the practice field Monday after suffering a foot injury. The 24-year-old has been a starter in Atlanta since being drafted in 2021 as a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame. With Ikenna Enechukwu (undisclosed) also on IR, the Falcons are already getting a little thin at outside linebacker before the season has even kicked off. Thus, it would not be surprising to see them bring in some more competition.