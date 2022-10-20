Ogundeji (shoulder) practiced as a full participant Thursday.
Ogundeji suffered a shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 matchup against Tampa Bay and missed Sunday's contest versus the 49ers as a result. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he's moved past the issue, and he'll likely continue hovering around 50 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps Sunday against the Bengals.
