Ogundeji (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Ogundeji was listed as questionable on Friday after sustaining a shoulder injury during Week 5's matchup against the Bucs but is now unable to suit up. Arnold Ebiketie will likely get his first start and play a more expanded pass-rushing role Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Back to practice in full•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Status uncertain for Week 14•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Injures ankle Sunday•