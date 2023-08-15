Ogundeji suffered a foot injury in practice Monday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ogundeji's injury details are unclear, but he'll be seeking a second opinion regarding them today, according to head coach Arthur Smith. The Notre Dame product is expected to hold a rotational role in the team's linebacker corps once again this season, but he'll need to get healthy first to do so.
