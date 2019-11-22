Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Clear of injury designation
Clayborn (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Clayborn began the week not practicing due to the groin issue but showed enough by Friday's session to avoid the questionable tag. The 31-year-old should see his usual rotational workload at defensive end for the Falcons in Week 12.
More News
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: No practice after Sunday's injury•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Suffers groin injury•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Collects sack in Week 11 win•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Ready for Week 7•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Puts in limited practice session•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...