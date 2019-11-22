Play

Clayborn (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Clayborn began the week not practicing due to the groin issue but showed enough by Friday's session to avoid the questionable tag. The 31-year-old should see his usual rotational workload at defensive end for the Falcons in Week 12.

