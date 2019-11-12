Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Collects sack in Week 11 win
Clayborn registered a sack during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.
The veteran defensive end sure made his one tackle of the afternoon count, sacking Drew Brees for a 10-yard loss shortly before the half to force a punt. Coming into Sunday's game, Clayborn had accounted for a combined 3.5 sacks in 22 games between 2018 and the first half of 2019, after leading the Falcons with 9.5 sacks during 2017. The 31-year-old Clayborn broke that slump as Atlanta's pass rush came to life against New Orleans, and he has a strong chance to stay hot in Week 11 with Carolina, and a Panthers offensive line that is surrendering 3.2 sacks per game, awaiting on the docket.
