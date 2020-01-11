Clayborn accumulated 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven QB hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 appearances for Atlanta in 2019.

The veteran edge rusher had a sparse output in the tackle column despite fielding an average of 29.3 defensive snaps per game, but he continues to be a formidable pocket disrupter for the Red and Black. Clayborn endured an underwhelming 2.5-sack campaign during a one-year stint with New England in 2018, but he's collected 13.5 combined sacks during his past two seasons with Atlanta between 2017 and 2019. The 31-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires in March, and it remains to be seen if the cash-strapped Falcons will possess sufficient financial flexibility to bring him back for a fifth season with the club.