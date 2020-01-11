Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Four sacks during 2019 campaign
Clayborn accumulated 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven QB hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 appearances for Atlanta in 2019.
The veteran edge rusher had a sparse output in the tackle column despite fielding an average of 29.3 defensive snaps per game, but he continues to be a formidable pocket disrupter for the Red and Black. Clayborn endured an underwhelming 2.5-sack campaign during a one-year stint with New England in 2018, but he's collected 13.5 combined sacks during his past two seasons with Atlanta between 2017 and 2019. The 31-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires in March, and it remains to be seen if the cash-strapped Falcons will possess sufficient financial flexibility to bring him back for a fifth season with the club.
