Clayborn (hamstring) is not listed on the Falcons' final injury report heading into Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Clayborn missed Thursday's practice, but has subsequently practiced in limited fashion to close out the week. It looks like the exercising caution with their sack specialist. Look for him to resume his usual workload Sunday barring any setbacks.

