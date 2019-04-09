Clayborn is rejoining the Falcons on a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Clayborn previously played for Atlanta from 2015 to 2017, notching a career-high 9.5 sacks in his third season with the team. He then signed a two-year, $10 million contract with New England last offseason, but he was released in March after managing just 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games. Clayborn will turn 31 in July and should be a key part of Atlanta's defensive line rotation in 2019.