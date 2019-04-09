Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Heads back to Atlanta
Clayborn is rejoining the Falcons on a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Clayborn previously played for Atlanta from 2015 to 2017, notching a career-high 9.5 sacks in his third season with the team. He then signed a two-year, $10 million contract with New England last offseason, but he was released in March after managing just 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games. Clayborn will turn 31 in July and should be a key part of Atlanta's defensive line rotation in 2019.
More News
-
Adrian Clayborn: Released by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Healthy inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Half sack in win•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Participating in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Injures quad during offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...