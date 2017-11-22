Clayborn was held to just one solo tackle against the Seahawks on Monday.

Clayborn posted a monstrous six sacks against the Cowboys in Week 10, but of course that type of performance isn't explicable. His Week 11 matchup was highlighted by one fumble recovery, but it isn't much of a change from most of his outings, as his only game with more than two tackles was his six-sack game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories