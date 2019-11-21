Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Limited in practice Thursday
Clayborn (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Clayborn is nursing a groin injury sustained during Week 11's win over the Panthers. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents tangible progress. The veteran defensive end's availability for Week 12 could come down to what he's able -- or unable -- to accomplish in Friday's practice.
