Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Logs sack in win
Clayborn notched his ninth sack of the season in Thursday's win over the Saints.
The sack was his lone tackle of the game, and was his first sack since the six-sack explosion against the Cowboys in Week 10. The 29-year-old has only 19 tackles (17 solo) in 13 games this season, and has provided little IDP-value outside of the incredible performance against Dallas.
