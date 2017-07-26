Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Medically cleared heading into camp
Clayborn has been medically cleared to play following his recovery from biceps surgery, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Clayborn is still expected to see his reps limited to about 50 percent during the early stages of camp, according to coach Dan Quinn. Clayborn figures to rotate at defensive end again in 2017, having made 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
