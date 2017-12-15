Clayborn was absent from Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Clayborn presumably suffered the injury in last week's victory over the Saints. He recorded his team-high ninth sack in the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, as the team could have just been opting to exercise caution by keeping him sidelined Thursday. Thus, his status should continue to be monitored throughout the week.