Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Nets 9.5 sacks in 2017
Clayborn racked up 21 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown over 16 games in 2017.
Clayborn smashed his previous career high of 7.5 sacks from his rookie season in 2011 en route to earning Pro Football Focus' eight-highest grade as a pass rusher among 4-3 defensive ends. He arguably had the best IDP performance of the season among all NFL defenders thanks to his Week 10 domination of the Cowboys when Reed racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. However, he wasn't a consistent fantasy option by any means considering he only netted three sacks over his 14 other games and also hasn't topped 22 tackles in any of his three seasons with Atlanta. Altogether, it's likely he'll be overvalued in 2018 drafts and should best be viewed as a middling IDP option among defensive linemen.
