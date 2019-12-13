Play

Clayborn (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Clayborn played a season-high 47 snaps in Week 14 before being limited with a back issue this week. He'll be back in the rotation Sunday.

