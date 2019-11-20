Play

Clayborn (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After exiting this past Sunday's game due to this groin injury, Clayborn's in danger of missing his first game of the season. The 2011 first-rounder has been a key part of the Falcons' defensive resurgence, generating three sacks over the last two games. If he's unable to get healthy in time, Allen Bailey may see an uptick in usage.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories