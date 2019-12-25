Play

Clayborn (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Clayborn must have picked up some sort of knee injury during last weekend's victory over the Jaguars, in which the defensive end recorded one tackle over 35 defensive snaps. It's premature to be concerned over a missed practice this early in the week, but Clayborn will probably need to return to practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for this weekend's finale in Tampa.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends