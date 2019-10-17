Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Puts in limited practice session
Clayborn (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old defensive end briefly exited Sunday's loss to the Cardinals due to injury, but was able to return to action and field 42 percent of the defensive snaps in total. Clayborn has one sack through six games, as the Falcons are tied with Miami for an NFL-worst five team sacks. Looking forward to Week 7, Atlanta's front seven will face a Rams offensive line that was exposed by the 49ers on Sunday, allowing four sacks and only facilitating a 3.6 yards-per-carry average for the team's busiest ball-carrier Malcolm Brown.
