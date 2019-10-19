Play

Clayborn (knee) is absent from the Falcons' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

After being limited earlier in the week, Clayborn logged a full practice Friday. He looks on track to take on his usual workload of about 15-30 snaps per game assuming he avoids any setbacks. The veteran defensive end has just one sack through six games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories