Clayborn (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Clayborn is set to miss his first game of the year due to a knee issue. In the veteran defensive end's stead, John Cominsky is a candidate to handle additional defensive snaps. Clayborn logged 18 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 contests in 2019.