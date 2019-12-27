Play

Clayborn (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Clayborn is set to miss his first game of the year due to a knee issue. In the veteran defensive end's stead, John Cominsky is a candidate to handle additional defensive snaps. Clayborn logged 18 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 contests in 2019.

