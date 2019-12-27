Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Ruled out for Week 17
Clayborn (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Clayborn is set to miss his first game of the year due to a knee issue. In the veteran defensive end's stead, John Cominsky is a candidate to handle additional defensive snaps. Clayborn logged 18 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 contests in 2019.
More News
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Not practicing•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: No injury status for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Sits out Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: No practice after Sunday's injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...