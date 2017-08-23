Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Sees limited time Sunday
Clayborn (biceps) saw five snaps in the Falcons preseason loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Clayborn had surgery on his biceps after suffering a tear in January. He was originally expected to face a five-month recovery timetable, which has since lingered into training camp. After seeing limited work in practice, the veteran finally made his return to the field Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he is seemingly on track for full health entering Week 1 of the regular season, and projects to be a rotational defensive end for the team.
