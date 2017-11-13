Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Sets franchise record with six sacks
Clayborn set a Falcons franchise record with six sacks in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys. He was credited with six tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the contest.
The Dallas offensive line sorely missed the presence of four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) on Sunday, as Clayborn, who had entered the game with just two sacks in eight games, made life miserable all day for Smith's replacements, Chaz Green and Byron Bell. Clayborn became the first player since Osi Umenyiora in 2007 to record at least six sacks in a game, and just the fourth since 1982, when the NFL first recorded sacks as an official statistic. While Clayborn's eye-popping performance will surely make him a popular pickup in IDP formats, it may be more optimal for fantasy players to instead turn their attention to the Eagles' primary edge rushers, Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry, who could similarly thrive against the Cowboys in Week 11 if Smith misses another game.
