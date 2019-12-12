Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Sits out Wednesday's session
Clayborn (back) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old Clayborn has landed on the injury report after playing 66 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday during a 40-20 win against the Panthers. He was saddled with knee and groin injuries earlier in the season but has yet to sit out a game since returning for his second stint with the Falcons. On the season he has 17 tackles, four sacks and seven QB hits, heading into a Week 15 matchup against the 49ers' No. 2 scoring offense.
