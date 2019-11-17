Clayborn won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a groin injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's unclear how Clayborn picked up the injury, but he left the game late in the fourth quarter, so it could be more maintenance for the injury. In any event, Allen Bailey will take on the depth defensive lineman snaps, and look for an update on Clayborn's health in the coming days.