Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Suffers groin injury
Clayborn won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a groin injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's unclear how Clayborn picked up the injury, but he left the game late in the fourth quarter, so it could be more maintenance for the injury. In any event, Allen Bailey will take on the depth defensive lineman snaps, and look for an update on Clayborn's health in the coming days.
More News
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Collects sack in Week 11 win•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Ready for Week 7•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Puts in limited practice session•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Heads back to Atlanta•
-
Adrian Clayborn: Released by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Healthy inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...