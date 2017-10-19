Falcons' Ahtyba Rubin: Reaches deal with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Rubin to a contract Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons waived Taniela Tupou from the 53-man roster to make room for Rubin, who will presumably take over Tupou's role as the top backup to defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The 31-year-old Rubin was once a high-end IDP asset along the defensive line with a pair of 80-tackle campaigns on his resume, but he's seen his effectiveness wane in recent years. Rubin's decline has resulted in him bouncing around the league a bit, as the Falcons are the third team he'll suit up for since 2016.
