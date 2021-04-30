McCarron is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes it's a sign that the Falcons aren't likely to selected a quarterback in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The team already passed on that opportunity in the first round, selecting TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall. McCarron has thrown for only 1,173 yards and six touchdowns in the NFL, but he'll definitely have talent to work with if he gets on the field in Atlanta, home of Pitts, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, in addition to 35-year-old QB Matt Ryan.