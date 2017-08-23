Falcons' Akeem King: Records interception in preseason loss
King (undisclosed) recorded an interception in the Falcons preseason loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
King, an exclusive-rights free agent, was tendered by the Falcons during the offseason. His participation had been limited at camp thus far due to an undisclosed issue, but after tallying 29 snaps Sunday, appears to be back to full health. The 24-year-old is looking to land a depth cornerback role on the final roster.
