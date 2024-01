Huggins finished 2023 with 22 tackles (seven solo) and one fumble recovery in 13 appearances.

Huggins didn't get a qualifying offer from the Saints last offseason after spending the entire 2022 campaign on IR. He joined the Falcons on a one-year deal last summer and carved out a rotational role in 2023. Huggins is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but a reunion wouldn't be surprising given his role this season.