Falcons' Alex Gray: Inks future deal with Falcons

Gray signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gray is a rugby player by trade, having played internationally for England until 2016. It'll be interesting to see how he progresses through the offseason program, but it's likely he has serious raw talent that the Falcons hope can translate to a decent tight end.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories