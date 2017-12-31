Falcons' Alex Mack: Active Sunday
Mack (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.
Mack will suit up in Week 17, despite failing to participate in practice Thursday and Friday. If Mack were to re-injure his calf Sunday, Ben Garland could fill in at center.
More News
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Nursing calf strain•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Full participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Recovered from postseason leg injury•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Expected to be back for training camp•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Will not require offseason surgery•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...