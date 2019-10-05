Play

Mack (elbow) is not listed on the Falcons' injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Texans.

Mack's presence will be needed against a tough Texans' defensive line. The veteran should take on his usual work load assuming he avoids any setbacks. Wes Schweitzer is the backup option should that ultimately happen.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories